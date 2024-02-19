Revocation of Art 370 was a blunder; will enact land, job rights law: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Asserting that revocation of Article 370 and 35-A was a historical blunder, former J&K Chief Minister and Chairman DPAP, Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that he will enact law for protection of land and jobs of the locals if elected to power in next Assembly elections in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting at Paloura in Jammu North organised by Advocate Maheshwar Singh Manhas, Provincial General Secretary of DPAP, Azad a former Union Health Minister acknowledged the Modi Government’s efforts in certain areas, but criticized the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A, labeling it as a `big historical blunder’.

He said the people of J&K have suffered a lot after the revocation of Article370. The youth are frustrated. They have no jobs, unemployment is at the peak. There is no protection to the lands of the locals moreover; moreover, people are facing the brunt of governance deficit.

Former Chief Minister pledged that if DPAP comes to power, they will work towards reinstating job and land rights, ensuring that no outsider can purchase land or secure jobs in J&K.

Azad emphasized the importance of voting for development and rejecting parties that sow division in the name of religion. He highlighted the necessity of prioritizing development agendas over divisive politics.

DPAP Chairman stressed for the importance of working for the welfare of all people, stating, “As Chief Minister, I never discriminated on the basis of religion or caste.”

He highlighted his track record of initiating projects in both Jammu and Kashmir regions, underscoring his commitment to equitable development. He affirmed that if DPAP comes to power, they will reinstate the Roshni Scheme, emphasizing its importance for equitable land distribution and development in the region.

Azad asserted that after experiencing the performance of various other parties, people should now shift to DPAP’s track record and his tenure. He reiterated his commitment to prioritizing development and employment opportunities above all else.

The public meeting was organised by Provincial general secretary of the party, Maheshwar Singh ( Adv).

