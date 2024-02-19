Innovation, technology can resolve citizen’s day to day inconveniences: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 18: Innovation and Technology can resolve citizen’s day to day inconveniences, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today.

Innovation is not the domain of scientists alone, any person can foster innovation with change of mindset and approach, he said.

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said this while formally launching the Monograph on Innovation in Public Administration compiled by Capacity Building Commission (CBC) here today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to ‘Ease the Living’ of Citizens through innovation and institutionalising innovation in technological development.

The idea of innovation goes beyond simple ease of living and leads multiple benefits to society as whole by bringing social change in behaviour, he said.

“Many of these innovations are going to awaken our citizens with a lot of options that we have in the current milieu given the kind of technology available,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from the words of Prime Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the use of technology will make governance and justice delivery systems reach the poorest of the poor, the marginalised and women living in the hinterland.

“Digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy,” he said.

The DoPT Minister directed the Capacity Building Commission to further publicise the innovations in public administration through films and videos as it reaches a wider audience on social media platforms.

Congratulating all the civil servants who pioneered innovation through use of technology, Dr Jitendra Singh suggested that Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics should be utilised to drive innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman CBC, Adil Zainulbhai said the monograph is inspired by the idea of ‘One India, One Team’. The aim is to create a large database of case studies for civil servants across length and breadth of India and at various levels to access a repository of innovations and to inspire other citizens, he said.

Praveen Pardeshi, Member, CBC, while giving presentation on innovations, categorically mentioned the case study of onboarding local communities of Jammu and Kashmir near border areas on Government E-Marketplace (GeM) for procurement of locally produced and available products such as milk, fresh fruits and vegetables and also empowering and upskilling showcasing the human face of the Indian Army.

Another such case study of ‘One District One Product’ on Mushroom cultivation in Assam was also showcased.

Dr. R Balasubramaniam, Member, CBC, said the Commission received 243 innovations from 25 states and 13 thematic areas such as Agriculture, Railways, Livelihood, Water Conservation etc. Out of these 15 innovations have been included in the monograph after a 3 layered rigorous selection process, he said.