Modi Govt committed to make Jammu independent tourism destination: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta stated that Modi Government is earnestly working to establish Jammu as an independent tourism destination. With a vision to unlock the untapped potential of the Jammu region, the Government has initiated a series of endeavors aimed at promoting tourism and fostering overall development.

In a statement issued here, today, the senior BJP leader commended the efforts of the Government and BSF in extending the beating retreat ceremony to four days a week, a move expected to bolster tourist footfall in the Jammu region.

Kavinder underscored the triumphant accomplishments that have propelled Jammu into the realm of world-class tourism. Highlighting the operationalization of Jambu Zoo, captivating spectacle of musical fountain at Bagh e Bahu, historic return of international cricket after nearly a 35-year hiatus, international Golf event, he emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Modi Government to elevate the Union Territory to the pinnacle of development, on par with the most advanced States in the nation. Furthermore, he mentioned that the artificial lake on river Tawi in Jammu will soon become a reality.

The senior BJP leader emphasized that these major events demonstrate the seriousness of the Modi Government towards bringing unprecedented development to Jammu, which had suffered due to Kashmir-centric policies for more than 70 years.

Kavinder stressed that under the Modi regime, not only Jammu but also the Kashmir province witnessed equitable and unprecedented development. In 2023, Jammu and Kashmir became a global tourism hub, witnessing 2.02 crore tourists, with over 50 thousand foreigners visiting the Union Territory. The holding of the international level G20 Summit in Srinagar also added a feather in the Government’s cap, solidifying its reputation as a capable host for high-profile diplomatic events and further affirming the region’s position on the global stage.

The senior BJP leader emphasized that only the Modi Government can ensure equitable development in Jammu and Kashmir regions without any discrimination compared to successive regimes headed by the National Conference (NC) and Congress in the erstwhile State.