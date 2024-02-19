Reconciliation that tends to ignore core issue of genocide not acceptable: Agnishekhar

Kashmiri’s ‘silent cries’ hits stands

JAMMU, Feb 18: Convener Panun Kashmir (PK) and well known writer, Dr Agnishekhar while outrighly rejecting idea of reconciliation on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmir Pandits to Valley said “Reconciliation that tends to ignore the core issue of genocide is not acceptable to the community”.

Dr Agnishekhar while speaking at the release of Silent Cries of Kuldeep Kashmiri here, today said no such formula can be acceptable which does not give justice to exiled community who are the victims of genocide. “Reconciliation leads to denial of genocide” and there can be no reconciliation with the people who rejected co-existence,” he added.

He, while terming the Silent Cries a good account of KPs plight and pangs of migration said demanding restorative justice and reconciliation without seeking recognition of genocide and punishment for perpetrators will prove fatal trap for victim community and cautioned it against such moves. “If perpetrators of genocide are not ready to accept their crime then with whom there can be reconciliation”, he asked?

Former DGP Kuldeep Khoda also endorsed this view saying that conflict ends with reconciliation and those who don’t remember the past can repeat it again. “There should be guarantee that such crimes don’t get repeated and nineties like situation should not happen with the future generations”, he added.

Khoda said that community should not compromise on its basic issues. While referring to Truth and Reconciliation Commission as suggested to look into State and non State actors said State actors have not done atrocities while non State actors have done so. However, nobody will talk about non State actors and raise fingers on State actors. He said “Appeasement is not a solution but there should be justice, honour and dignity”. He however expressed full confidence over present dispensation both in the UT and at Centre and urged the community to extend support to it.

Dr Sushil Razdhan and Dr K K Pandita said the book reflects the pain of the community and its sufferings. While YAIKS president, R K Bhat said Kashmir is incomplete without Pandits and appealed the community to support the Prime Minister, Narnedra Modi who has emerged as the tallest leader of the world.

Janki Nath Pandita father of the author also spoke on the occasion while retired SSP and well known writer, Pran Nath Pandita read a detailed paper on the book and highly acclaimed the work of the author.

The event saw gathering of distinguished personalities from various sectors including academia, literature, law, and activism. The function was chaired by renowned Neurologist Prof Dr Sushil Razdan.

In his address, Kuldeep Kashmiri emphasized the urgent need for peace restoration in the Kashmir Valley, emphasizing the crucial role of dignified rehabilitation for the displaced population. He underscored the importance of involving and honoring those who were forced to leave their mother land over three decades ago.

“Silent Cries” was hailed as an eye-opener, offering a stark reflection of past administrations’ failures in addressing the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community. Kuldeep Kashmiri described his book as a firsthand account of the exodus experience, portraying the pain, resilience, and socio-religious implications faced by the community. The stage was managed by Ramesh Marhatta a Radio broadcaster.

Prominent personalities including Prof B L Zutshi, Prof P N Trisal, CL Bhat, BL Saraf, retired Session and District Judge, Prof R L Shant, B L Abhilash Hira Lal Pandita,Pran Pandita, K L Pandita, Moti Lal Malla, P L Budgami, Prof G L Koul, Ramesh Hangloo and many others graced the occasion adding further significance to the book release function.