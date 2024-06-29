Yagya A Holistic Approach to Public Health

Arun Kumar Gupta

Today’s extraordinary progress in the fields of science, coupled with government claims regarding various deadly diseases in the country, highlights a growing concern. Diseases such as plague, tuberculosis, leprosy, swine flu, dengue, malaria, viral fever, AIDS, skin diseases, heart diseases, kidney diseases, and the coronavirus continue to spread, causing global distress that escalates daily. The root causes of these issues include filth, poverty, overpopulation, industrialization, opulence, short-sighted plans, impractical policies, lack of mutual coordination, and the absence of a strong will.

Amid these challenges, Yagya, grounded in the Vedic thinking of Indian sages, is becoming increasingly vital for the human community. Within the context of the Vedas, Yagya is considered the lifeblood of Vedic culture and Ayurveda. The Vedas state that Yagya is the highest form of life’s work, necessitating a scientific perspective beyond mere ritual. Yagya therapy, or Yagya, is crucial for preventing various diseases, purifying both physical and mental environments, and fulfilling desires.

The practice of Yagya serves to reduce pollution and spiritually purify the atmosphere. Beyond this spiritual aspect, Yagya has a Vedic, philosophical, and scientific method for neutralizing widespread diseases by eliminating viruses, bacteria, and fungi that affect physical health and various body organs.

In modern medicine, treatments are administered through injections, intravenous, subcutaneous, and muscular methods. However, Vedic Yagya therapy provides a unique approach, delivering treatments through subtle air that permeates the body. The scientific basis of Yagya hinges on the transformation of substances by fire, making them millions of times more subtle. Experimentally, a red chili is not inherently very hot, but when burned, its effect spreads extensively.

Numerous foreign researchers and scientists have affirmed as well as also demonstrated fire’s miniaturization power. They proved the atmospheric purity achieved by burning ghee and the smoke of rice and saffron. This experiment laid the groundwork for Yagya therapy. When substances are added to the fire during Vedic Yagya, they transform from a gross to a subtle form. This process atomizes the burning substances, purifying them along with the air and water, impacting hundreds of people simultaneously.

According to them, the speed at which gases expand at a certain temperature and pressure is inversely proportional to the square root of their density. This means that lighter gases mix more quickly in the air. The Atharvaveda states, “Swaha Kriteurghavanmrasam Marutam Gachchatam,” indicating that by offering Swaha in the Yagya, the air spreads in the sky. This principle demonstrates how substances burned in the fire become fine particles, eliminating bad odours and protecting the body from various bacteria once inhaled.

Yagya, therefore, has profound implications for environmental and public health. By performing Yagya, not only are spiritual and atmospheric benefits achieved, but it also supports a holistic approach to health and well-being. The practice purifies the air, making it cleaner and healthier to breathe, thereby reducing the spread of airborne diseases. Moreover, Yagya’s impact on mental health cannot be overstated. The ritualistic and meditative aspects of Yagya provide a sense of calm and clarity, contributing to better mental health and stress reduction.

Furthermore, the practice of Yagya fosters community bonding and collective consciousness. When people gather to perform Yagya, it creates a sense of unity and shared purpose. This communal aspect enhances social cohesion and collective efforts towards a healthier environment and society. In a world where individualism often takes precedence, Yagya serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and shared spiritual practices.

The Ingredients used in Yagya, such as ghee, milk, grains, cakes, soma, clarified butter, barley, sesame seeds, sugar, saffron, camphor, guggul, cedar, sandal, coconut, and jaggery, also have intrinsic medicinal properties recognized in Ayurveda. Ghee, for instance, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to nourish and lubricate the body’s tissues. Saffron has been used for centuries in traditional medicine for its antioxidant and anti-depressant qualities. When these substances are offered in the fire, their healing properties are believed to be magnified and dispersed into the environment, providing holistic health benefits.

The resurgence of Interest in traditional practices like Yagya is a response to the limitations and side effects of modern medicine. While modern medicine has made remarkable advancements, it often focuses on treating symptoms rather than addressing the root causes of diseases. Yagya, on the other hand, aims to restore balance and harmony within the body and the environment, aligning with the principles of holistic health.

Moreover, Yagya aligns with sustainable practices, as it relies on natural ingredients and methods. Unlike industrial processes that contribute to pollution and environmental degradation, Yagya is an eco-friendly practice that supports environmental sustainability. The materials used in Yagya are biodegradable and do not leave harmful residues, making it a green alternative to many contemporary practices.

Incorporating Yagya into modern life can also serve as an educational tool for younger generations. It teaches them about the importance of maintaining a balanced ecosystem and respecting ancient wisdom that has withstood the test of time. This practice encourages mindfulness about the environment and fosters a deeper connection to nature and its preservation.

Yagya’s role in mitigating environmental issues is not just theoretical but has practical applications. For instance, the smoke from Yagya has been shown to act as a natural insect repellent, reducing the presence of disease-carrying mosquitoes. This is particularly relevant in areas plagued by malaria and dengue. Additionally, the antimicrobial properties of the substances used in Yagya can help in curbing the spread of respiratory infections, which are common in polluted environments.

(The author is President of Arya Samaj Dayanand Marg, City Chowk, Jammu)