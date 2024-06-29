‘SHORT RHYMES FOR KIDS’

Sometimes, short is sweet and joyful.

Same could be said for four liner rhymes.

These four liners are short rhymes and easy to learn.

For instance,

Smaller than swans,

Shorter necked duck,

Says, ”quack, quack”

Smiles little buck.

When kids recite rhymes and sing the songs, they learn.

*new vocabulary,

* modulation of voices,

* articulation of words, and

*enunciate clearly.

When little ones are just starting out, it’s best to make the things

simple and easy to follow. Rhyme helpe the children to pick out

phonics and syllabes. Just read aloud the rhymes so that children can

know the sound of the letters. Let them repeat the rhymes. Help the

kids recognise the letters of the alphabets. Shymes should be

accompanied with the attractive pictures. If we are teachers, rhymes

will definitely help us achieve our teaching goals.

It’s essential to get some musical instruments out in order to make

the rhymes interesting. We have collection of interesting rhymes like

Humpty Dumpty, Star light, Star bright, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,

Baa Baa Black Sheep etc. These all are popular , famous and simple

rhymes. If children are relaxed and happy their brains are happy too

and receptive to learn all the good things.

Sweet, sweet, carrot,

Good for eyes,

Says my parrot,

Here it lies.

We have plenty of amazing posters, banners, pictures, props and

puppets. We could even create a little folder with a selection of

nursery rhymes for children to choose from.

It’s a great idea to use the rhymes when going over letter recognition

to really boost their confidence.

Wheter we’re teaching at home or in school, the fun rhymes and

characters will help us engage the children and keep them focused.

Have a little browse of our songs and rhymes collection or if we have

poetic skills, we can write short thymes for kids.

Butterfly, butterfly,

Come, come, come,

Where are the flowers?

Give me some.

Let’s recite these rhymes and spread the joy all around.

Alka Sharma