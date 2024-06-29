Sometimes, short is sweet and joyful.
Same could be said for four liner rhymes.
These four liners are short rhymes and easy to learn.
For instance,
Smaller than swans,
Shorter necked duck,
Says, ”quack, quack”
Smiles little buck.
When kids recite rhymes and sing the songs, they learn.
*new vocabulary,
* modulation of voices,
* articulation of words, and
*enunciate clearly.
When little ones are just starting out, it’s best to make the things
simple and easy to follow. Rhyme helpe the children to pick out
phonics and syllabes. Just read aloud the rhymes so that children can
know the sound of the letters. Let them repeat the rhymes. Help the
kids recognise the letters of the alphabets. Shymes should be
accompanied with the attractive pictures. If we are teachers, rhymes
will definitely help us achieve our teaching goals.
It’s essential to get some musical instruments out in order to make
the rhymes interesting. We have collection of interesting rhymes like
Humpty Dumpty, Star light, Star bright, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,
Baa Baa Black Sheep etc. These all are popular , famous and simple
rhymes. If children are relaxed and happy their brains are happy too
and receptive to learn all the good things.
Sweet, sweet, carrot,
Good for eyes,
Says my parrot,
Here it lies.
We have plenty of amazing posters, banners, pictures, props and
puppets. We could even create a little folder with a selection of
nursery rhymes for children to choose from.
It’s a great idea to use the rhymes when going over letter recognition
to really boost their confidence.
Wheter we’re teaching at home or in school, the fun rhymes and
characters will help us engage the children and keep them focused.
Have a little browse of our songs and rhymes collection or if we have
poetic skills, we can write short thymes for kids.
Butterfly, butterfly,
Come, come, come,
Where are the flowers?
Give me some.
Let’s recite these rhymes and spread the joy all around.
Alka Sharma
‘SHORT RHYMES FOR KIDS’
Sometimes, short is sweet and joyful.