Xiaomi launches  Mi TV Stick in India powered by Android TV 

NEW DELHI: Smartphone and Smart TV brand Xiaomi, on Friday announced the launch of Mi TV Stick, a smart, compact and portable gadget that aims to transform any non-smart TV into a smart TV.

Powered by Android TV 9.0, Mi TV Stick offers access to 5000+ apps and games via Google Play.

MI TV Stick, that features a slim and sleek design, helps its users enjoy engaging content in Full HD resolution on any TV by connecting their Mi TV Stick in less than 30 seconds.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Lead Business MiTV, Xiaomi India, said that the gadget supports Dolby and DTS audio compression technologies delivering rich audio for a cinema-like experience.

In addition to this, the Mi TV Stick is also equipped with quad-core Cortex A53 processor backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage promising a smooth and flawless performance.

Eshwar Nilakantan, Lead Business MiTV, Xiaomi India, said, “At Xiaomi, we are focused on bringing entertainment into the comfort of your living room by providing solutions that not only provide access to content but also make streaming a lot more convenient on non-smart TV sets. With the launch of Mi TV Stick, we are focused on offering the Smart TV experience to consumers who are constantly looking for ways to consume OTT content.” (agencies)