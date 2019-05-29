‘World Cup Hamara Hai’ a tribute to team India: Daler Mehndi

NEW DELHI: Singer Daler Mehndi who recently released a new track ‘World Cup Hamara Hai’ featuring young Rapper Viruss, said this is a tribute from him for the nation.

”I always try my best to deliver something different which touches the feeling of every individual be it an elder or a younger one. This time I made a song for my mother ‘India’ as whenever world cup come heartbeat of every Indian supporter starts beating fast while watching the match. So this is a tribute from my side for the Nation,” Daler Mehndi said.

”I was offered ‘World Cup Hamara Hai’ by Ziiki Media and as I heard it i couldn’t say no to it. I am a cricket fan too so this made me more energetic while I was shooting this song. Moreover, it was lovely working with young lot of Ziiki team which had positive vibe till the time we were shooting,” he added.

‘#WorldCupHamaraHai’ is already making a lot of noise among cricket fans in India and around the globe.

Released under the banner of Ziiki Media, the song is sung by Daler Mehndi. Lyrics and music has been done by Ullumanati.

‘World Cup Hamara Hai’ is an anthem to cheer Team India for Cricket World Cup 2019. (AGENCIES)