About 8,000 guests to attend swearing-in ceremony; special ‘Dal Raisina’ to be served

NEW DELHI: A highest ever 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers on Thursday.

Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen’s speciality ‘Dal Raisina’ will be served to foreign delegates in a dinner to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind to dignitaries after the function.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the Prime Minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Ashok Malik said Wednesday.

“This is for the first time that 8,000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday,” Mailk said.

About 4,500-5,000 guests have attended such ceremonies earlier. (AGENCIES)