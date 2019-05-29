Makers title Rahul Gandhi’s biopic as ‘RaGa- the fallen star’

NEW DELHI: Director Rupesh Paul has changed the title of the upcoming biopic on Congress president Rahul Gandhi from ‘My Name is RaGa’ to ‘RaGa- the fallen star’.

The release of the biopic was stalled by the Election Commission during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The filmmakers will also add more scenes of the election debacle.

”The star may have fallen, but it’s going to shine more bright now. And we all know that he is the only leader who has balls who can fight against the Goliaths’,” Rupesh said.

”I see the defeat of Congress as a lead to a big cleaning process which will give Rahul Gandhi a great team to fight. His army can be strengthened now. As an artist, I feel that my character in his real life has emerged as a very matured and wise man who can lead the nation even sitting on the opposition front,” he added.

The last schedule of the shoot will commence very soon, the makers said.

It may be mentioned that the Producers have replaced many actors including the lead. (AGENCIES)