Workshop on Self-Learning Material concludes at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: A three-day workshop on the Design and Development of Self-Learning Material (SLM) in distance and online modes concluded at the Directorate of Distance and Online Education (DD&OE), University of Jammu.

At the valedictory function, Prof Bechan Lal, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University of Jammu, delivered an insightful address as the chief guest. He emphasized the pivotal role of developing e-contents as future promotions will be linked to this academic endeavour.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Prof Pankaj Srivastav, Director of DD&OE, underscored the importance of regular workshops like this one. He reiterated that online education is poised to become increasingly indispensable, aligning with governmental objectives to boost gross enrollment ratios in higher education institutions.

The workshop featured daily sessions led by Prof C R K Murthy, former Director of the Staff Training and Research Institute of Distance Education (STRIDE), and Prof V V Subrahmanyam, former Director of SOCIS, IGNOU.

Two faculty members from DD&OE, Prof Anupama Vohra and Dr Hina Abrol, conducted sessions discussing the issues and challenges related to writing study materials.

Prof Murthy provided valuable insights into the evolution of distance education courses, stressing their crucial role in democratizing education and expanding access to knowledge. The sessions included interactive discussions and hands-on activities designed to equip educators with the tools needed to create engaging and impactful lessons that meet the needs of diverse learners.

Three of the participants namely Dr Vandana Sharma, Dr Piyali Arora and Dr Shapia Shameem presented their views regarding the skill upgradation and the usefulness of this workshop while Dr Kusum, Dr Vandana , Dr Piyali and Tina made presentations.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr Jaspal Singh and Dr Jasleen Kaur, who also served as the co-coordinator. After the distribution of certificates, Dr Singh extended a heartfelt vote of thanks. Other notable faculty members in attendance included Prof Anju Thapa, Dr Nagendra Rao, Dr Neelam Choudhary, Dr Anuradha Goswami, and Dr Rajber Singh Sodhi, along with dedicated officers and staff members of the university.

About 50 participants from across Jammu and Kashmir, representing various colleges and universities in the region, took part in the workshop.