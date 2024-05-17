Series of awareness events organised across Baramulla

Lok Sabha Elections

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, May 17: In preparation for upcoming general elections in the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency scheduled to be held during fifth phase on 20th of May, 2024, a series of awareness activities were conducted at multiple locations across Baramulla district.

The event was held under the overall guidance of Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, P.K Pole, and District Election Officer Baramulla Minga Sherpa, and supervision of UT Nodal Officer SVEEP, Akhter Qazi, Media Nodal Officer for CEO Office, J&K, Sapna Kotwal, Deputy DEO Baramulla and District Nodal Officer SVEEP.

The event highlighted the collaborative endeavors spearheaded by dedicated team started at St. Joseph School where hundreds of students participated with zeal and zest.

Activities like March past, other sports activities including tug of war and various other new initiative were taken up in the said event. “Vote for Sure” slogans were also raised with the pledge that each and every family member of their household will cast his/her vote in the forthcoming poll day.

The next programme was held at GDC Baramulla wherein an impressive function was held with the participation of hundreds of students excited for being the first time voter. Interactive session with first time voters as well as with college/Campus ambassadors was also held by SNO SVEEP and Media Nodal Officer for CEO office.

A pledge was taken by all to participate in the upcoming polling day.

Two separate functions were also conducted at Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore and Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore wherein several students participated enthusiastically and taken the pledge with the motive that they will convince their parents, neighbors, relatives and people of their areas to cast vote on 20th of May, 2024. The students were also enlightened about the importance of ethical voting.

Amid the vibrant setting, DEO Baramulla along with team of CEO office J&K comprising senior officers also conveyed several crucial messages about the principles of ethical voting.