Workshop on ‘AAS and PCR Techniques’ concludes at JU

JAMMU, Nov 21: A 7-day workshop on “Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Techniques”, sponsored by DST under the STUTI programme in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat, concluded at University of Jammu.

Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar, former Vice Chancellor of Jammu University and Professor, School of Biotechnology was chief guest in the valedictory session. He inspired the delegates with his visionary talk and shared many experiences. He suggested an advanced training of these techniques in future programs.

Prof S Jithender Kumar Naik, Deptt of Zoology, University College of Science, Osmania University, Hyderabad , was the guest of honour on the occasion. He stressed upon the utility of AAS and PCR for studies on toxicology and diagnostics respectively.

Earlier, Prof Seema Langer, Head of the Department and Dean, Faculty of Life Science, presented a welcome address while Convener of the workshop, Dr Arti Sharma, Senior Assistant Professor, presented a report on the workshop detailing events of sessions conducted each day.

During the workshop, the participants were introduced to the principle, working and applicability of AAS followed by hands-on training on AAS with samples of water, sediments and tissue samples, also learned stock and working solutions preparation and analysis of samples using AAS.

The participants learned the basics of PCR, DNA extraction procedures from their own collected blood samples, prepared DNA sample extracted from blood samples and had hands-on training on agarose gel electrophoresis, setting up PCR reaction and analysis.

A field trip to Mansar and Surinsar was organised for giving a demonstration on the collection of water and sediment sampling from these aquatic ecosystems.

The workshop also had lectures by eminent scientists, Prof B D Joshi, a talk on “Sacred Ecosystem” and biodiversity conservation. The invited guest lecture on primer designing was delivered by Dr Sawarkar Sharma, an eminent geneticist from SMVDU, Narayana.

The valedictory function proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Sarabjit Kour, Sr Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology. JU. A formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Ripu Daman Parihar, Assistant Professor, Dept of Zoology. Among faculty members, Dr Chinmoyee Maharana, Assistant Professor and Dr Pankaj Chhiber, non-teaching staff and research scholars were present from the department of Zoology, JU.