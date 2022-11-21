Verma inspects ongoing works in Gharana Wetland

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Commissioner Secretary Forest, Sanjeev Verma, today inspected ongoing works in Gharana Wetland which is famous for migratory birds during winter.

Commissioner Secretary appreciated the desilting and de-weeding work which has resulted in increase of expanse of water body giving improved visual look for attraction of diversity of birds. He asked for undertaking studies with respect to change in diversity and number of visiting and resident birds over a period of time.

He also reviewed implementation of management plan of the wetland and advised for taking up of sewerage treatment plan, putting up of sluice gates, wallowing pond and other important interventions by including the same in the annual plan of operations of different schemes.

Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta, informed the Commissioner Secretary that a comprehensive management plan for the wetland has been prepared by the department and restoration and development activities have been taken up in the wetland area. He also informed that department has taken up the activities like construction of approach road, parking, fencing, drainage and amenities for visitors. Commissioner Secretary inspected the ongoing works and directed the concerned to include development of ecotourism facilities for awareness and recreation of visitors.

Pertinently, the wetland is a conservation reserve notified under Wildlife Protection Act and is being managed by Department of Wildlife Protection. Gharana Wetland is situated about 4 km from Suchet Ghar border and has immense potential for promotion of ecotourism alongwith border tourism. The wetland is an Important Bird Area (IBA) and is popular among bird watchers. About 150 bird species have been identified in Gharana and migratory birds travelling thousands of kms from Central Asia visit this wetland during winter. One can have nearest view of barheaded geese at Gharana.

Dr Kumar MK, Regional Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Anil Kumar Atri, Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Ashish Mahajan, Range Officer Wetlands alongwith staff of department of Wildlife Protection was present on the occasion.