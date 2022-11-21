Darakhshan visits Uri, inspects Waqf properties

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 21: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today toured border areas in Uri and inspected Waqf properties and assets at many places.

Accompanied by civil society representatives of the area including former minister Taj Mohiuddin and the officials from different departments, Dr Andrabi conducted the physical verification of properties, asset management and spoke to public delegations who met her during her visit. Ishtiaq Mohiuddin, the Magistrate of Waqf Board was also accompanying during her visit.

Dr Andrabi gave directions for submission of project plans for re-construction of the shopping complex in Uri by Waqf Board. Later, Dr Andrabi spoke to media and assured the public of desired actions soon on their proposals.

“It is pleasing to see that the recent decisions of Waqf Board have been well received by the public and even in these remote areas, people expressed their support to the Board for the reformist measures taken and again the expectations of public from Waqf management have risen multifold now,” Dr Andrabi said.

“We are committed to our resolve to make Waqf Board thrive and progress so that we are able to deliver as per the expectations of the public. The era of loot in Waqf has ended and now we are in the age of transparency and accountability. New projects of public welfare will be taken up by Waqf Board despite the opposition of a few opportunists and illegal beneficiaries,” she added.