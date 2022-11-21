Kashmir starting to embrace film industry: Durrani

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar Nov 21: Actor Zain Khan Durrani today said that Kashmir has become more accessible to the film industry as a result of the emergence of various production houses that not only give locals employment possibilities but also support a healthy work environment.

Zain was in Srinagar to promote his spy thriller series “Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy”. He said that in order to alter the perception that has evolved over time, several stories about Kashmiri culture and history need to be told.

“Kashmir is now opening up to films. Recently, production has grown in popularity. There are numerous new production houses that employ people. In addition to providing employment opportunities, it also influences workplace culture. The visitors that come to work here can teach us. It changes the culture of the workplace,” he said.

Zain, who is a Kashmiri, said that they need to establish production studios and support local talent, just like they do in the South if Kashmiris want to tell or present their own stories. “It would take time for cinema to evolve here,” he said.

He claimed that although there are a lot of stories worth telling, those outside Kashmir just have a small perspective and focus on the newsworthy events. “We must bring change inside ourselves if we want the entire nation to view the stories from Kashmir, and that too from a fresh angle. we have to show different stories from here that are yet to be explored,” he said, adding that it is their responsibility to show stories related to culture and history.

According to Durrani, who made his feature film debut with Onir’s “Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz,” “Mukhbir” offers a close-up perspective on the selfless sacrifices made by spies for their country without ever being identified or praised. “This web series’ primary goal is to draw attention to that element. A minor aspect of the story is Kashmir. The story is not set in Kashmir as a result,” he said.

Even though the series makes references to Kashmir, he said, the actual plot is about a person, his journey to becoming a spy, and the sacrifices he made. “it is also about the effect he has on the people whose lives he touches,” he said.

The movie “Mukhbir” tells the forgotten tale of an Indian secret agent who helped his nation dodge many hostile invasion attempts by the opposing nation by giving intelligence and by supporting India’s victory in the 1965 War.

The series is produced by Victor Tango Entertainment and directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. It also features Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain.