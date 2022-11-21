Sahakar Bharti for marketing of local products

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21:Sahakar Bharti has urged the Central as well as UT Government to make an action plan , to create the marketing facilities for the local products manufactured and made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) and other local small scale units by organising exhibition at national level and by creating a Co-operative Marketing Cell in which things should be discussed and implemented.

The demand was made by the speakers at a programme organised by Sahakar Bharti here, today in connection with observance of cooperative week along with other co-operative concern organizations.

Member Parliament (RS), Gulam Ali Khatana was the chief guest while Purshotam Dadichi president Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SDS) was the guest of honour and Harbhajan Singh Pammi ex Cooperative Cell incharge BJP was the special invitee.

The members of the organization from different districts participated in the programme. The number of initiatives taken by the present Government to increase the co-operative movement were highlighted by the dignitaries. It is said that after a very long silence, this year the Government took an initiative to celebrate the cooperative week at large scale.

The speakers said that Sahakar Bharti being a national organization and working for the betterment of co-operative since last 40 years in every corner of the country, stressed on importance of co-operatives at present to eradicate the problem of unemployment and streamlining the system in which every concern of the society get its share properly and it is also useful to solve the problems of farming community and to enhance their income, as the farming community is suffering and fighting for their rights since last 75 years of independence.

The speakers complimented the Secretary Cooperative for sanctioning Milk Federation for the UT. This will benefit farmers and milk producers of the UT. It will be a strong initiative to increase the farmers’ income and also to empower the women sector of society.

Chairman of the Federation Vikrant Dogra also spoke on the occasion.

Darshan Choudhary organising secretary, Purnish Mahajan, Chander Bhushan, H S Manhas, Sehdev Singh, Baldev Raj, Dr Jaswant Singh, Surjit Singh, Koushal Kumar, Veena Bakshi, Sushma, Buta Ram, Baldev and National Executive Member, Vikram Singh participated in the programme.