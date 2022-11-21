2K students attend seminar on IAS/KAS, Career Counseling

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Tribal Research Institute in collaboration with Chanakya IAS Academy organized a free seminar on IAS/KAS and career counseling with IAS/IPS officers of J&K.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department & Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth along with A.K Mishra, Chairman, Chanakya IAS Academy & Motivational Speaker; Anjeet Singh, IPS 2021; Dr. Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director Tribal Affairs and Gaurav Gupta, OSD Mission Youth delivered lectures and motivated the aspirants and guided them how to prepare for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams.

Click here to watch video

Before the start of seminar A.K Mishra briefed the media regarding the seminar.

The architect of this event was Dr. Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal affairs Department and Owais Ali Bhat, Director, Chanakya IAS Academy, Jammu.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while addressing the gathering, via video conference, shared his rich experiences and also shed light on important tips about how one should approach the exam and the important factors needed to prepare well for Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS).

The participants were encouraged to actively participate and bring forward their queries which were further answered by Dr. Shahid, A.K Mishra and other speakers.

According to A.K Mishra, Head of Chanakya IAS Academy, the Academy has always endeavored to provide quality guidance and education to Civil Services aspirants to create able administrators for the nation.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that Tribal Affairs and Mission Youth Department will keep inviting top civil servants, toppers of current batch from IAS/IPS/KAS, top motivational speakers of the nation for such free seminars to encourage more and more students to appear for elite services from J&K.