SBI donates ambulance to Vivekananda Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: State Bank of India, under Corporate Social Responsibilities, today donated one Ambulance bearing No. JK02CV1368, to Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, Ambphalla, Jammu.

Possession of the vehicle was handed over by the Chief General Manager, SBI, Chandigarh Circle, Vinod Jaiswal to Dr Subash Gupta, chief pattron, Amar Chand Gupta, senior vice president and other governing Body Members, of Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital. Also present on the occasion were Pawan Kumar Deputy General Manager B&O and SBI Head Jammu Module along with other senior officers of Jammu Module.

Dr Subash Gupta thanked SBI for its social initiatives, and expressed his happiness for the great social contribution by SBI, as it will be boon for the economically weaker section of the society who cannot afford the private ambulance charges.