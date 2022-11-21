AoL organizes Prajna Yoga for Differently Abled students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: Art of Living (AoL) in collaboration with J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra (SKK) here today started a two day Prajna Yoga programme for Hearing and Speech Impaired students of the School for Hearing

Impaired near Shahidi Chowk.

About 60 differently abled students participated in two groups.

A special faculty of AoL comprising Shreya Chugh and Rukmani Devi flew from Bangalore for this first ever AoL specially designed programme for deaf and dumb students in Jammu.

The specially conceived programme aims at imparting Prajna Yoga to ensure that these differently abled students get the ‘right thought at the right time’ through intuitive power. This programme makes them learn to perceive beyond their senses. The basis of the programme is to blossom the deep and enigmatic faculties present in these students in a latent form.

After a two-hour session, the blindfolded students were able to correctly identify and explain, through sign language, the picture or the number recorded on a paper sheet by just touching the paper. They did it by accessing the intuitive abilities which helped them to connect with the inner self.

The participating Divyang students seemed infused with a lot of confidence.

President Samaj Kalyan Kendra, K.B Jandial, State Coordinator & Bureau of Communications and Sewa Projects of AoL Ajay Kapoor, Treasurer of SKK, M.D Sharma and Principal of the School, Roshan Bhan were also present on the occasion.