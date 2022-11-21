Parcel Management System started at Jammu Tawi Railway Station

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: For the first time. Parcel Management System (PMS) has been started at Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

Apart from benefitting the customers by knowing their parcel/package status, it will help in bringing transparency and accountability in the parcel business of Railways.

In PMS, computerized terminals have been enacted at inward and outward parcel offices apart from giving them SIM based Hand Held device which has inbuilt QR code scanner also. Weight of each parcel is integarted with the PMS terminal which in turn generates the PRR number and e-way bill and generates a QR code sticker which is pasted on the parcel. During every operation, scanning and feeding in server is done via HHD devices with the staff. After each successful step, customer gets an SMS about the status of his parcel thus eliminating the information gap which used to persist between the Railways as a service provider and Customer as a business partner.

During a review of the training going on at parcel office of PMS, Station Director Uchit Singhal said that the PMS, once it is fully implemented in all aspects will be a game changer for revamping the parcel business of the Railways and will minimise the over carry and other claims associated with it.

“Railways is taking some serious steps for introducing technology and make use of IT sector in its functioning, and this is one such step,’ he added.