Workers seek implementation of Labour Laws in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 1: The forums representing the temporary and casual labours today urged the Government to implement the Labour Laws in the Union Territory of J&K and fulfil the promises made after August 5, 2019.

Addressing a press conference here on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, General Secretary of J&K Employees Joint Action Committee and President Casual Labourer’s Forum Sajjad Parray criticised the Government for doing nothing for the workers working in various departments in J&K.

“On this day, the importance of workers is highlighted, but the government here has been doing injustice with the workers as was prevalent 200 years back when the workers were just made to work and there was no one to take care of them,” he said.

He said that there is a dire need of implementing labour laws in J&K and “there is a need for doing justice with the temporary workers, justice which was talked about by the PM as well as the Home Minister after August 5.”

He said despite promises, there has been no change in the ground situation concerning the workers. “There was recently a hike in the wages of the workers announced by the Government, but even today ahead of Eid, there are workers who without salary,” he said.

Parray said that they were hoping for some relief from the PM during his recent visit. “We were hoping that the promises made in the parliament would be fulfilled, but nothing happened,” he said.