DC Srinagar releases books of Punjabi Literature

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 1: With the vision to promote Punjabi literature among the youth and creating a platform where ideas can be exchanged for enriching the Punjabi literature, an impressive book release function was held at Khalsa School here today.

The function was organised by Punjabi Sahitya Sabha and was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

Eminent writers of Punjabi language, book lovers and civil society members participated in the programme.

On the occasion, the DC released several Books of Punjabi Literature written by eminent writers of Punjabi language hailing from Kashmir.

While addressing the gathering, the DC Srinagar said that books released today demonstrate the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Punjabi language.

He said presently the Punjabi language and literature is being read and spoken not only in Punjab but in different parts of the country, even in some parts of the world.

While lauding their contribution, the DC said Punjabi writers of J&K are excelling in creative writings in Punjabi literature which has enabled them win Sahitya Akademi Awards.