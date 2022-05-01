High-powered VC’s Committee to submit report on one academic calendar next week

‘Ensure courses are completed within stipulated period’

Students seeking admissions outside to benefit a lot

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 1: In a major reform following implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) and Jammu and Kashmir Government’s decision to have one academic calendar in the entire UT instead of present two–one in Jammu division and another in Kashmir division, a high-powered committee of the Vice Chancellors constituted to suggest ways and means for the reform will submit its report next week.

The Government had last month set up a high-powered committee of the Vice Chancellors to suggest timing of academic calendar which is appropriate for both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir so that the students don’t suffer. The Panel was set up after the Government decided last month that there will be one academic calendar in the UT and not two as was the practice earlier.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Government has also asked the Universities to ensure that despite postponement of examinations due to variety of reasons, the courses are completed within the stipulated period and that a three-year course shouldn’t stretch to fourth year due to postponements.

“One academic calendar has become need of the hour to facilitate admission of the students in higher courses in other States including New Delhi etc. A decision to implement one academic calendar was taken last month. Because of two different calendars, many students were either missing out the admissions or had to wait for next year if they had to opt for higher studies outside the Union Territory,” sources said.

One academic calendar will bring the Union Territory at par with other States and UTs of the country. The decision is also part of the National Education Policy which has been implemented in J&K as well.

However, the sources admitted that there are several constraints in implementation of one academic calendar in the entire Union Territory as for decades together two calendars are being followed—one each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions due to different climatic conditions.

“To work out one calendar in such a way that none of the regions suffers and parity is maintained with other States/UTs of the country, the Government had constituted a high-powered committee of the Vice Chancellors of Universities. The VCs have been asked to devise one calendar and the Government is expecting their report next week after which the process will be set in motion to implement one calendar in Jammu and Kashmir,” sources said.

They added that the Panel of the Vice Chancellors is on the job and holding regular sittings to submit its findings on one academic calendar across Jammu and Kashmir to the Government which then will be implemented in both the divisions.

When approached for comments on implementation of one academic calendar across Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal described it as “major educational reform” in the Union Territory which will help students of J&K a lot.

“The reform will help students of Jammu and Kashmir get admissions in higher courses in other States well in time,” he said.

Sources said the Government has also asked the Universities to ensure that there is no delay in conduct of examinations and session is completed in time.

“It has been observed over a period of time that there are frequent postponement of examinations due to variety of reasons. Postponement of exams is more in Kashmir division. However, the Universities have been asked to ensure that postponement of exams notwithstanding, the course should be completed within the stipulated years and shouldn’t stretch on to extra year which mars prospectus of the students.

“The three-year course must be completed in three years and four-year course should conclude in four years,” sources said, adding this has been conveyed to the authorities very categorically.