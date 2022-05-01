Entrepreneurship holds promise to self sustenance, job generation: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Saying the obtaining era of entrepreneurship holds promise to self reliance, growth, productivity and job generation, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today exhorted youth to be the part of the country’s odyssey to progress and prosperity.

“Remember, every destination is reached by a small but a firm first step”, Devender Rana said while launching a business venture on the national highway at Channi Himmat here this afternoon.

He said history of the business world stands testimony to the fact that every big enterprise owes genesis to the grit, determination and hardwork put in to the humble beginning at the launching stages. The success smiles at those who work in team spirit with honest intent, he said, adding that the modern day entrepreneurship has vistas of opportunities to grow and succeed.

He appreciated the change in the mindset of youth about taking up challenges than hankering after white collar jobs, as the entrepreneurship has not only the prospect of leading a good life but also deriving the satisfaction of being a job provider. This positive approach and progressive vision could be beneficial to the society as a whole. Being a job provider is a real thrill, he said, adding that drive and initiative among youth in establishing profit generating units could be answer to burgeoning unemployment in a place like Jammu and Kashmir, where joblessness is increasing due to limited number of openings in the government sector, the only job generator in the absence of industrial and corporate sectors thus far. However, the scenario is changing fast with huge investments pouring in due to sustained efforts of the government, he observed.

The Senior BJP leader said onerous and ethical responsibility lies on the entrepreneurs to adhere to good trade practices and maintain their credibility, which is imperative for harmonious relationship with the clientele. In this context, he stressed on the need for creating an USP for their enterprises, so that customers have no choice but to ask and visit their enterprises.

Lauding the initiative of the entrepreneurs, Rohan Sharma and Shrawan Sharma on their initiative, Devender Rana wished them all the best in their endeavours, hoping this enterprise will be a source of sustenance for many skilled and unskilled workforce.