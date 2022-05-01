MD NHIDCL reviews status of projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 1: The Managing Director (MD) NHIDCL, Chanchal Kumar today reviewed the progress of various developmental projects being executed by NHAI, NHIDCL, BRO in Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; DC Baramulla, DC Ganderbal, DC Anantnag, Chief Engineers of PWD, KPTCL & BEACON, CEO, Sonmarg Development Authority, Warden Wildlife Sanctuary, General Manager PGCIL, Executive Director NHIDCL Srinagar and Project Director NHAI Srinagar were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, MD NHIDCL reviewed preparation for Amarnath Yatra, transfer of Bypass to Sonmarg Town road being constructed by BRO to NHIDCL, status of alignment of Baramulla Bypass to be constructed by BRO, construction of power supply infrastructure at Z-Mohr tunnel, Tower shifting and construction of power Sub station at Nilgrar.

Besides, he reviewed waiver of charges of police personal provided at Z-Mohr and Zojilla tunnel projects, power sharing with Sonmarg Development Authority from Nilgrar power station, widening of Baramulla-Gulmarg road to 2 lanes with paved shoulders etc

On the occasion, Div Com Kashmir informed the meeting that initial issues have been addressed while other with Z-Mohr, Zojilla and Gulmarg road needs to be addressed in a time bound manner.

In view of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, MD asked BRO to complete the work before May 15 at the patches that shall be used during returning from the yatra.

It was impressed to take work along Sindh road patch as contribution for Amarnath Yatra besides their allocated work. BRO was also asked to use anti-dust separators and view cutters at Z-Mohr.

MD emphasized on BRO to complete the projects and formally handover to NHIDCL.

Regarding Baramulla-Gulmarg road, BRO informed that they have prepared alignment of 2 lane road which shall be shared with the NHIDCL. Besides, the Wildlife Warden informed that no Eco-sensitive zone gets affected by the project.

Regarding power supply for Z-Mohr, CE KPTCL information the underground cabling shall be laid within a year. He was asked to go for tendering and the approval shall be also given soon.

Meanwhile, Div Com Kashmir demanded that one tube of Z-Mohr should be completed by October and handed over to administration to keep it open for winter.