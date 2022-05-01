KVIC empowering villagers: Chairman

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 1: Chairman, Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Vinai Kumar Sexena, today visited Nagrota stitching centre and interacted with the artisans there undergoing Agarbatti making training.

CEO (NZ), KVIC, J K Gupta and State Director Jammu, KVIC, S P Khandelwal accompanied the Chairman during his visit.

Pertinently, the centre is known for its ‘Khadi Rumal’ being stitched here by the militancy affected women of Jammu and Kashmir. Nearly, 300 women artisans of terrorism affected families stitch these Khadi Rumals in the center.

During COVID pandemic, this centre produced Khadi masks which were sold all over the country. Currently in this KVIC centre, the artisans are undergoing Agarbatti making training to start their own business ventures to become atmanirbhar.

KVIC provides all sorts of hand holding to people regarding PMEGP and other schemes of the government to help make the local population self reliant and successful entrepreneur.

Sexena appreciated the centre management and its team for providing such a platform to women villagers to earn and support their families.

He exhorted upon the trainees to focus on maintaining quality and other necessary parameters while making Aggarbati so that they establish a good market for their produce.

Saxena said that KVIC has provided 40 Aggarbati making machines to the centre so that maximum beneficiaries are covered. He said that KVIC aims to provide employment to the villagers at their door steps so that they would be able to use their free time for earning livelihood.