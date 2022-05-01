May Day rallies held across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, May 1: On the eve of International Labour Day, various organisations held rallies cross the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this connection, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a well-attended rally at Press Enclave, Srinagar. While addressing the rally, State president CITU Mohd Yousuf Tarigami extended revolutionary greetings to the working people who have been in continuous struggles to defend their rights, livelihood and paid rich tributes to Chicago martyrs of 1886.

Click here to watch video

He said that the BJP led Government is trying to erode whatever achievement has been made by the working class. Whatever has been left is being snatched away from them. Harsh measures are being taken against the working class across the country instead of addressing their issues. The policies pursued by the BJP led Government have resulted in job loss and attacks on livelihood of common people have increased.

Tarigami alleged that the Government is trying to promote such issues which create communal division among people. The working class has tremendous tasks in these challenging times to continue building broader possible unity to defend their natural resources and national assets. Job loss continues with many establishments, closed down and technology also eating up many jobs. The labour codes were passed in Parliament without discussion when the whole opposition was on walk out and without the laid procedures. Union activities are dubbed as anti-national. People are harassed. Bulldozer politics is being made a new norm to target poor bastis.

Paying rich tributes to Zaldagar martyrs of 1865, Tarigami said that they laid the foundation of a struggle against the exploitation and atrocities on the artisans, a prominent section of the working class. This protest has given vent to numerous movements of the working class. The traditional artisans and weavers also reap little benefits of their hard toil. He demanded a social security board for these artisans on the pattern of Construction Welfare Board and weaver off loans to them.

Ghulam Mohiudin Lone CITU leader while addressing the rally said that Safai Karamcharis working under stress are being paid meagre wages and are unable to feed their families. Poneywallas working in Katra, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam tourist destinations are not covered under social security and no protection under labour laws. They faced the brunt of the Covid-19 during the last three years.

Senior Trade Union leaders Mohd Afzal Parray, Abdul Rashid Pandit, Abdul Gani Bhat, Lateefa Ganie, Mir Haneefa, Dilshada, AR Dar, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat also spoke on the occasion.

Jammu Unit of CITU also held large May Day rally where in workers of J&K Kissan Tehreek, BSNL, ASHA, NZIEA/LIC participated. They remembered the martyrs of Chicago. Senior leaders Hari Singh, Ramesh Chander also addressed the gathering.

Lauding the resilience and fortitude of work force for their sustained efforts in building Naya Jammu and Kashmir as per the dreams of visionaries, who envisioned a progressive, prosperous and peaceful state, senior National Conference leaders today said that May Day is reminiscent of the workers’ rights and societal response towards their well-being.

“It is a day of introspection for us all to ponder whether we have succeeded in assuaging their aspirations and urges”, addressing the gathering Provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta said.

Gupta said that NC has always fought for the cause of labour-class and said their welfare was an integral part of Naya Jammu and Kashmir Charter. He made a particular mention of interest evinced by Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah for the empowerment of weaker sections especially the labour force and said this continues to be a guiding force for the party. “Labour force are the builders of nation and catalyst of socio-economic transformation”, he added

Former minister and Central secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra said that every day is a labour day but observing it on May 1 has a historical significance as hundreds of people sacrificed their lives during the Haymarket Massacre in Chicago nearly two centuries ago while struggling for their rights.

“Commemorating this day should not be a ritual but an occasion to pledge for wellbeing of the labour class and strive for dignity and honour of the work force,” he recalled the crucial role played by labourers in shaping the public movement in Jammu and Kashmir as elsewhere in the world decades ago. Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Nar Singh and others also spoke on the occasion.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said that every year the International Labour day on May Ist reminds us of the sacrifices made by the working class. He said that the workers and labourers provides us opportunity to review out pledges. Similar rally led by Provincial president Manjit Singh was held at Jammu. Senior leader Ejaz Kazmi and others participated in the rally.

Jal Shakti Employees and Workers Association Udhampur also observed the day as International Labour Day. Senior leader Som, Nath participated in the Tehil complex. Representives from various orgaisation participated in the programme.

Rich tribute were paid to the martyrs of May Day at a rally organised by Pensioners and Senior Citizens Welfare Society at Mansbal in Ganderbal district of South Kashmir which was presided over by its president, Mir Ghulam Rasool Butwani.

A large number of leaders and members of the Society participated in the rally and resolved to continue the struggle for the oppressed and suppressed people as well as working class. They said the working class is the backbone of the country and no nation can progress if it ignores the working class and deprives it of its rights.

The speakers, while expressing concern over present problems faced by the people like growing unemployment, price hike and rising corruption urged the Government to pay immediate attention in resolving these issues so that the common man can heave a sigh of relief.

They also recalled the services of veteran Trade Union leaders like Abdul Majid Khan ex president All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation, Sian Dass Sumbria, Chuni Lal and Mahnoori who throughout their lives fought for the rights of working class.