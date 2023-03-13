Workers of Cadila Factory protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 13: Workers terminated from the Cadila Factory in the first phase of the Industrial Growth Centre Samba staged a strong protest demonstration outside the factory this morning against the management.

Youth Congress, chief spokesperson, Sandeep Sharma was leading the demonstration which was joined by workers who terminated from the job without any prior notice. The protesters alleged that for the past several days they are being removed from the company one by one and today suddenly they have shown the way out to many workers at once.

A local employee said “I have been working in the company for the last 15 years and today I was suddenly told that you need not to come to the job from tomorrow which is completely wrong”. He urged the district administration that a thorough investigation should be done in this matter and justice should be done to workers.

Youth Congress spokesperson, Sandeep Sharma said that the Central Government and the UT administration have shown their inability to provide employment to the local youth, but along with this, the local youth are being removed from private companies. “This is absolutely wrong, we are raising our voice for justice to them,. If this situation continues, then lakhs of people are working in private factories in Samba and along with this, many lakhs of people are running their livelihood from their employment. He said that on the one hand, the Government is inviting big industrialists to set up factories in Jammu and Kashmir and financial assistance is also being provided to them, yet the local people are being treated in such a manner, which can’t be tolerated.