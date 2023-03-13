Chalyari witnesses first ever cultural programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 13: With the aim to promote the art and culture of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sub-Office Kathua of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages organized a music and dance programme here today at Government Middle School (GMS) located at Chalyari which is the last village of district Samba close to the Indo-Pak border.

This is the very first time that village Chalyari has witnessed a cultural programme. The villagers were cherished to see such a high class programme organized by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. Asha Rani (DDC Nadala) was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Veena Devi (Sarpanch Nadala) was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion Asha Rani lauded the efforts made by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art/Culture and Languages for bringing cultural event to the border area for the very first time. She said that every artist made her spell bound with their power packed performances.

The programme was started with the Sufi singing by Chaman Mattoo and party who made everyone spellbound with their soulful voice. Krishan Kumar and party performed Hern which received applause from everyone. This was followed by the performances by Arjun Manhas and party (Dogri folk), Om Basotra and Party (Dogri song), Joginder and party (Dogri folk), Anjana and party (Dogri dance), Shaptan Singh and party (Kud), Darshna Devi and party (Suhaag), Angrez Singh and Party (Dogri song) and Rozina Begum and party (Gojri dance). The major highlight of the event was Geetru by Om Prakash and party.

Earlier, Sanjeev Gupta (SOCA Kathua) said that very soon JKAACL will join hands with the people of border areas and come out with an extraordinary event with their support. I am committed to strive hard for the upliftment and betterment of the culture of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The program was conducted by Ashok Sharma and coordinated by Shoket Ali.