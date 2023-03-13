Short Stories book by R.S Kanwal released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: A Hindi Short Stories translated book titled ‘Dard Chinaaron Ka’, authored by Rattan Singh Kanwal ‘Pahalgami’, a well known Punjabi writer of Kashmir was released by Hindi Sahitya Mandal (HSM), Jammu during a function organized by HSM-J here today.

Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, former Additional Secretary JKAACL, was chief guest whereas Dr. Nirmal Vinod, a renowned writer presided over the function.

Bhupinder Raina and Sanjiv Bhasin, vice presidents HSM-J shared the dais. A large number of intellectuals and writers attended the programme.

The programme started with the introduction and invitation to the dignitaries on the dais by general secretary, Rakesh Abrol.

Welcome address was extended by Sanjiv Bhasin, vice- president HSM-J.

Two papers on the content and critical evaluation of the released book were presented by Prof. Raj Kumar and Dr. Baljeet Singh Raina.

It may be mentioned here that Pahalgami has authored ten Punjabi short stories. His literary journey started during 1980 when his poem was published in a magazine. He is continuously writing in Punjabi, English and Urdu.

Hindi translation of the original Punjabi short stories, has been done by Manjeet Singh Kaamra, a local Punjabi poet & writer.

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by Uma Sharma, Literary Secretary, HSM-J. The programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Vijay Sharma.