JKP, SDRF personnel getting special training to join MRTs ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 13: Personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are getting special training to be part of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

The officials said the specialized mountain rescue training of the JKP and SDRF personnel are undergoing at the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s training centre at Nud in Samba district. They said the training of the Jawans started in November last year and presently, 7th batch of JKP and SDRF personnel are undergoing training, which is of 15-day period.

“Highly professional instructors are involved in the training of the selected batches,” the officials said, adding, earlier NDRF personnel were also given training here at Nud. They said that the trained personnel will joint MRTs of J&K Police and will be deployed at Amarnath Yatra Route for launching rescue operation in case of any natural calamity.

Officials further informed that the Jawans are also being trained in Basic Life Support Systems (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other first-aid techniques. They said the present batch is in its 5th day of training and after 10 days, their training will culminate and the last batch of Jawans will undergo this specialized training in mountain rescue operations.