Adbi Kunj J&K elects office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: The election of the multilingual literary organization ‘Adbi Kunj J&K’ held today under the supervision of the election commissioner BS Jamwal (Retired District Magistrate) in its weekly meeting at Vishwakarma Complex, Gurah Morh, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

Sham Talib was elected as a president, MS Kaamra elected as a general secretary and Shashi Verma (journalist) was elected as finance secretary with a disciplinary unanimous consent of the majority members.

In the second step, Sarwar Chohan ‘Habeeb’ was elected as vice chairman, Santosh Shah ‘Nadaan’ as vice president Jammu wing, Bashir-U-Haq ‘Bashir’ as vice president Kashmir wing and Mohd Baqar ‘Saba’ was elected as vice president of Leh-Kargil wing of Adbi Kunj J&K.

Further, Pyassa Anjum was elected as literary secretary and Jetinder Jolly as chief organizing secretary with proposal of the chairman, president and the general secretary under bye-laws.

After the completion of election process, a multi-lingual poetry meet also held on the occasion. The poets which participated in the poetry meet include BS Jamwal, ‘Aarsh’ Dalmotra, Sham Talib, Sarwar Chohan ‘Habeeb’, Santosh Shah ‘Nadaan’, Bashir Ul-Haq ‘Bashir’, Mohd baqar ‘Saba’, MS ‘Kaamra’, Pyassa ‘Anjum’, Shashi Verma, Jatinder Jolly and Uttam Singh ‘Rahi’. This poetry meet was concluded by the chairman ‘Aarsh’ Dalmotra with the vote of thanks.