JKCA’s players selected for U-16 National camp

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: After the selection of four players of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for National Camp for Under-19, three more players were selected for Under-16 camp, scheduled to be held from April 17 to May 11 at Mumbai, Surat and Anantapur.

The players were selected by the National Junior Selection Committee based on their performance in the national level tournament (Vijay Merchant Tournament) that was held from December 1 to 23, said Brig (Retd.) Anil Gupta Member Administration, JKCA.

The players are promising left arm orthodox, Jeevesh Gupta from Jammu, talented batting all rounder Dhruv Sharma from Jammu and speedster right arm fast bowler Mudasir Abdullah from Bandipora.

The camps are being organized by BCCI under the aegis of NCA. “The young players will not only have the benefit of coaching from the best coaches of the country but will also learn from equally talented players from the other States with whom they will rub shoulders during the camp,” said Brig. Anil Gupta.