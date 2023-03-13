J&K team emerges victorious, to face Punjab on Mar 15`

All India Civil Services Cricket Taurney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 13: In the ongoing All India Civil Services Cricket Tournament (Men) 2022-23, Jammu and Kashmir team led by G Prasanna Ramaswamy, Secretary Transport, today recorded a big win defeating the rival team of Uttarakhand Civil Services.

After winning the toss, J&K team scored 162 runs with an amazing batting performance by Waseem Baba (Assembly) 45 (24), Samiullah Beigh (XeN PHE) 35 (23) and the contributing role of Nadeem Dar (Deputy Director), Akhil Slathia (Directorate of Animal Husbandry), Abhinav (Directorate of Health Services), Naseer (Directorate of Animal Husbandry) and Aamir Ashraf ( Rural development department).

In their chase, Uttarakhand team put up a great fight with the contribution of K D Singh 29 (26), Kuldeep 20 (13), Sagar Kumar 18 (15) and Sachin 18 (19).

Abdul Qayoom (Education Department) and Kapil (Rural Development Department) both managed to take 2 wickets while Nadeem Dar and Samiullah Beigh took 1 wicket each and with the help of their fellow bowlers managed to restrict the Uttarakhand team to 138 runs thus emerging victorious in the match.

Pertinently, it is the first time that the officers of J&K Civil Services are participating in this prestigious apex tournament for civil servants.

The J&K team will face Punjab Civil Services team in their next match to be held on March 15.