Workers in J&K get EPFO Pension, insurance benefits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 19: As the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1952 has been made applicable to the Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from November 1, 2019, replacing the J&K Provident Fund Act 1961, schemes of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) are now applied to both the Union Territories.

“With the application of this EPFO Act, Employees Provident Fund Scheme 1952, Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme and Employees Pension Scheme, 1995 are now applied to the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Prasant K, Regional PF Commissioner-I, while briefing media persons, here today.

While elaborating, he said that under the Central Act, there is scheme for minimum pension of Rs one thousand and Insurance to the family in the event of death of EPFO account holder worker while in service.

“The J&K EFP Act/Schemes 1961 ceases to exist and all the stakeholders, including 5.7 lakh employees and around 15000 establishments are now registered with EPFO, which has online facility for its services. All the stakeholders will get new code as well account number before December 1, 2019 and contribution of both employee and employer for the month of November will be deposited with EPFO,” he informed.

The establishments covered under the erstwhile J&K PF Act, 1961 have to pay the PF contribution on the wages payable from November 1,2019 onwards in the account of the Regional PF Commissioner, EPFO, maintained with the State Bank of India through ECR, said Prasant and added that the contribution for the past period up to October 31, 2019 can continued to be remitted with J&K Bank till further communication in this regard.

“There is a transition period of six to 12 months, during which the contribution for the past period upto October 31, 2019 will be transferred to the new EPFO account and discussions in this regard are going on with the Government,” said the Regional PF Commissioner.

In order to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the EPF Act and schemes, the Government has ordered for opening of three Regional Offices of EPFO; one each at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh (Ladakh).

As the entire EPFO system is online, the stakeholder can visit the official website of the organization www.epfindia,gov.in for more information about the schemes etc.