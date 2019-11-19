Empowerment of Panchayats fundamental objective of B2V: Kansal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 19: Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department & Information, Rohit Kansal reviewed the arrangements regarding the flagship “Back to Village-2” (B2V2) programme from 25th to 30th November, 2019 at Civil Secretariat here.

Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda was also present during the meeting while all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir, Jammu Divisions and Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

While chairing the meeting, the Principal Secretary stressed upon the DCs that fundamental objective of B2V programme is empowerment and development of Panchayats.

Principal Secretary informed the meeting that the second phase of Back to Village (B2V2) will be based mainly on four themes like follow up of Back to Village 1, ensuring functionality of Panchayats in terms of manpower, 100% coverage of beneficiary oriented schemes and doubling of income of rural people by giving impetus on rural economy.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners that the questionnaire regarding B2V2 should be based on these four themes and should also cover details regarding follow up of last B2V including mechanism of complaint redressal.

Kansal impressed upon the DCs that they should establish Control Rooms for B2V2 programme in their respective districts and directed them that they should hold a meet with visiting officers of Panchayats before and after B2V2 programme.

He informed the meeting that the level of training in this phase of B2V is much larger than phase-I and directed all the DC’s they should develop an appropriate training schedule for all the visiting officers of the Panchayats.

Principal Secretary, Kansal, impressed upon the DCs that all the arrangements regarding B2V2 should be made on priority and directed them that all the visiting officers should be given a list of activities to be carried out in their respective visiting areas in a time bound manner.

Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda informed the meeting that the preparations for training have been finalized and on 20th and 21st November, 2019 master training programme will be held while as from 22nd November district level training will be imparted. She directed all the DCs that they should deploy five frontline workers in each Panchayat of their respective districts.

Secretary RDD further informed the meeting that the material regarding B2V2 is ready and directed the Kashmir based DCs that they should collect the same material from Divisional Commissioner’s office while as the DCs of Jammu division shall collect the same from Ranbir Press, Jammu.