Ladakh MP takes up airfare, air service issues with Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 19: MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal today called on Minister of Civil Aviation, GoI, Hardeep S Puri at New Delhi to apprise him of the serious issues pertaining to air fares and Airlines services in Ladakh.

JTN stressed on the need to have check and control on the exorbitant airfare charged by airline companies for flight services in Leh. He highlighted the fact that during peak summer season airline companies like Go Air, Spice Jet, Vistara and Air India operate frequent flights everyday considering good commercial viability.

However, he added, in winter months, these airlines curtail their air services with exorbitant airfare making local people to suffer. He requested the Minister to ensure increase in flight frequency in winters similar to summer months and also to invite other airlines to operate in this sector.

Among other issues, JTN also requested for night landing facility in Leh to increase the flight frequency in the region and installing ILS immediately at KBR Airport, Leh. He raised the need of ATF for Civil Airlines in Leh, expansion of Kargil airport and operation of civil airlines, construction of airport at Padum – Zanskar, operation of civil airlines at Thoise in Nubra and inclusion of Mudh Airport under UDAN.

Impressing upon the seriousness and urgency of the issues, MP Ladakh requested the Minister for his personal intervention for early action.