Workers clash at 3 places in South Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Workers of rival political parties today clashed at three places in South Kashmir and police have taken cognizance.

An official said that a scuffle took place between People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Apni Party workers of Pampore constituency at Dusoo Pampore near Spice Park. However, police intervened and chased the workers.

He said that a scuffle between PDP and AIP workers of Shopian constituency occurred at Balpora Shopian in which several workers of both the parties were injured.

A police spokesman said that they have taken cognizance after there was a clash between two political parties in Shopian.

The spokesman further stated that both parties have been reported for violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and the police have taken cognizance of the incident.

The official said that some workers of the NC tried to overpower and abuse Aijaz Ahmad Mir who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Zainapora constituency of Shopian district at DK Pora Imam Sahab today.