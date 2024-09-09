Secy BM reviews progress of border infrastructure works in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 8: To review the progress of border infrastructure works and Vibrant Village Programme in UT Ladakh, a meeting was held here today.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary, Border Management (BM), Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Rajendra Kumar.

Reviewing the meeting, Secretary, Dr Rajendra Kumar spoke about the projects under ICBR schemes to improve the Border Infrastructure.

He spoke about the poor connectivity issue that is being faced by people in the border regions and stressed on completion of connectivity projects and providing seamless connectivity to the regions which is immensely required in today’s time and age that focus mainly on digital format.

Dr Rajinder instructed the local administration to ensure that clearances such as wildlife clearances are given to the projects that will help develop the border regions so that all the works can be done within the given timeline and asserted to achieve the targets in a unified manner to secure our borders.

Earlier, the presentations were given by Chief Engineer BRO (HIMANK), Chief Engineer Project Vijayak, Chief Engineer CPWD Ladakh and Executive Director NHIDCL Ladakh sharing their works.

DC Leh also shared a presentation and gave report on the status of works under Vibrant Village Programme and Changthang Border Development Package.

He informed that 35 border villages are adopted under Vibrant Village Program in Ladakh, where the villages are being developed in terms of economic growth, road connectivity, housing infrastructure, telecom connectivity, skill development, financial inclusion and tourism.

Commissioner Secretary, Dr Laltinkhuma Franklin raised the issue of gap funding of the centrally sponsored schemes in the border areas during the meeting.

Among others who attended the meeting included SSP Shruti Arora and officers from BRO (HIMANK), PROJECT VIJAYAK, CPWD, NHIDCL, ITBP along with officers/ officials from different departments.