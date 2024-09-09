After Sept 14, PM to again visit J&K on Sept 19 to address election rallies

Rally venues to be finalized shortly

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir thrice to campaign for the BJP candidates in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

As exclusively reported today by the Excelsior, Modi will be undertaking his first visit to Jammu on September 14.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

His second visit to Jammu and Kashmir will be on September 19. However, date for his third visit to the UT is yet to be finalized.

During his September 14 visit, Modi is expected to address a massive rally in the Doda region. Venue is being finalized and will be announced in a couple of days.

BJP has been contesting all eight Assembly seats of Doda region including Kishtwar, Paddar-Nagseni and Inderwal in Kishtwar district; Doda, Bhaderwah and Doda West in Doda district and Ramban and Banihal in Ramban district.

In 2014 Assembly elections, Doda region had six Assembly constituencies and BJP had won four. Congress bagged remaining two while People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference drew blank.

The BJP has fielded Sunil Sharma from Paddar-Nagseni, Shagun Parihar in Kishtwar, Tariq Keen in Inderwal, Daleep Parihar from Bhaderwah, Shakti Parihar from Doda West, Gajay Singh Rana in Doda, Rakesh Singh Thakur in Ramban and Mohammad Salam Bhat from Banihal.

In first-phase of elections, only eight seats of Doda region in Jammu division will go to polls on September 18. Click here to watch video

In September 19 rally, the Prime Minister is expected to cover second phase of constituencies in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts which will have voting on September 25.

Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts together accounting for 24 Assembly seats will go to polls in third phase on October 1.

Besides the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior national BJP leaders including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States will also campaign in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP star campaigners also include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.