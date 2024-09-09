Tricolor being unfurled everywhere in Kashmir: RP Singh

*Several prominent people join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The BJP National Spokesperson, RP Singh on Sunday said that it is for the first time that Tiranga (tricolor) is being hoisted in each and every house of Kashmir including Lal Chowk, which is a testimony that the nationalist BJP will form next Government in J&K with full majority.

This was stated by Singh during a programme in which several prominent people joined BJP today.

“Those who once claimed that there would be no one to carry the tricolor in Kashmir but now they now march with the Indian flag,” Singh said.

Prominent social worker Anil Kumar joined the BJP along with his supporters, strengthening the party in the Bahu Assembly constituency.

Singh said that the plans of the Muftis, Abdullahs and Gandhis to push Jammu and Kashmir back into terrorism and separatism have failed miserably, as the people of Jammu and Kashmir are with BJP which brought massive development.

He added that the Indian flag is now proudly being unfurled in every corner of Kashmir and people of Kashmir have already rejected NC and Cong in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party spokesperson, Arun Gupta (In-charge of Media Center), Media In-charge Dr. Pradeep Mahotra and spokesperson Balbir Ram were also present on the occasion.

Singh also criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the region’s issues and attacked Omar Abdullah for expressing regret over Afzal Guru’s execution, a terrorist who attacked the Indian Parliament.

Singh underscored the BJP’s commitment to integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the national mainstream, in contrast to the opposition parties, who he accused of supporting stone-pelters and terrorists.

He said, the National Conference and Congress’s attempts to restore Article 370 and 35A would fail, questioning if they wanted to return the Valmiki community to their previous status of sweeping floors.

Abhishek, Pradesh Seh Prabhari of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, also welcomed Anil Kumar, calling his induction a significant boost for the party.