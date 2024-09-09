LG Ladakh, Union Home Secy review developmental works

HS for timely achievement of targets

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Sept 8: Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) held a meeting at the LG’s Secretariat to review the progress of developmental works and Central Flagship Schemes in the Union Territory of Ladakh, today.

The LG emphasised that Ladakh is a peaceful region with warm-hearted people. He highlighted the unique geographical and climatic challenges faced by the people of the UT due to extreme conditions. He highlighted the short working season in Ladakh, which is just limited to five-six months.

Mishra stated that despite these constraints, the Ladakh administration is dedicated to ensuring completion of all developmental works within the short working season. He also emphasised the administration’s commitment to working round the year to ensure the well-being and development of citizens of Ladakh.

Advisor to the LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal, expressed his gratitude to Govind Mohan for visiting Ladakh. He provided a comprehensive presentation on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the Union Territory of Ladakh which were enforced from July 1. He informed that workshops and awareness programmes were conducted across the region to familiarise the people of Ladakh with these new criminal laws. He said that extensive publicity campaigns were carried out through electronic, print, and social media to ensure widespread awareness. Dr Kotwal, also informed that the first FIR under the new criminal laws was registered in Kargil on July 1.

Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan instructed the Home Department to expedite the issuance of the remaining notifications for the three new criminal laws in Ladakh. He directed the concerned Administrative Secretaries to ensure timely achievement of targets for various Central Flagship Schemes being implemented in the region.

He also emphasised the need for a meeting with the Border Road Organisation (BRO) to assess the progress of road infrastructure projects in the region.

Recognising the cultural significance of Ladakh, Mohan asked the Secretary of Culture Department to collaborate with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect, preserve and renovate ancient monuments in the region. He spoke with the Director General of Tourism about the development of the Chumathang hot spring as a site for international-level medical tourism under the traditional system of Sowa-Rigpa.

Mohan stated that he would convene a review meeting with the Secretaries of the relevant Ministries to discuss and resolve the issues flagged by the UT administration.

Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Khirwar, ADGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Administrative Secretaries; DIG, Leh Kargil Range, Sheikh Junaid Mahmood, IPS; Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Shrikant Suse, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve, Directors and HoDs were present during the meeting.