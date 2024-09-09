Three day coins exhibition at Kala Kendra concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: A three-day exhibition, showcasing 1,250 rare and commemorative Indian coins, curated by a private collector, Jawahar Jyoti was concluded here today.

The exhibition was organized by the Kala Kendra Society Jammu under the Department of Culture, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and presented a unique collection of coins spanning from the British era to the Dogra regime, and continues to the present day. .

The exhibition was inaugurated by Harvindeer Kour, Secretary JKAACL on the 6th Sept, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking in the concluding function, Dr Javaid Rahi , Secretary Kala Kendra Society stated that on one hand it was exhibition cum learning experience for students/scholars of different institution and for collector of Heritage it was rare opportunity to witness a wide range of collections by Jawahar Jyoti, a retired Bank Officer.

Speaking about his experience, the Jawahar Jyoti says it took 30 years to collect a variety of coins from across India.

He also spoke about commemorative coins which were on display but not meant for public circulation, with denominations such as Rs 25, Rs 50, Rs 60, Rs 75, Rs 90, Rs 100, Rs 125, Rs 150, Rs 175, Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 350, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 525, Rs 550 and Rs 1000 and stated how it connected to the History and Culture of India.

The exhibition was witnessed by a number of Students from University of Jammu, Cluster University of Jammu, Central University of Jammu, ITI , Jammu, KV Schools, BSF Schools, and many public school students.