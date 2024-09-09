BJP demands cancellation of Omar Abdullah’s nomination over alleged threats

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel the nomination of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Addressing media persons, BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi claimed Abdullah is involved in a controversy where a former Sarpanch from Ganderbal allegedly threatened people who do not support the National Conference (NC) party.

Sethi stated that the threat was made with Abdullah’s consent and added that the BJP will soon file a formal complaint with the ECI to challenge Abdullah’s candidacy for the Ganderbal Assembly seat.

He emphasized that the BJP’s legal team is currently exploring options to push for the rejection of Abdullah’s nomination.

Sethi criticized Abdullah and the NC for focusing on issues unrelated to development, such as questioning the Supreme Court’s decision on Afzal Guru, who was involved in the 2001 Parliament attack.

He suggested that Abdullah’s comments were an attempt to distract from more pressing issues. He also criticized other parties, claiming they are struggling to present their own plans and are confused by the BJP’s recent manifesto.

According to Sethi, Abdullah is contesting from two seats due to fears of losing and is making inconsistent statements.