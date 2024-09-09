Scrapping Article 370 didn’t end terrorism: Abdullah

Tribute paid to Sheikh Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: National Conference (NC) president and former Member of Parliament, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, today said that the abrogation of Article 370 has not ended terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir; rather, it has reignited it.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of the 42nd death anniversary of his father, and NC founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Dr. Abdullah questioned the BJP’s claim that the NC-Congress alliance will push J&K back into a dark era, asking what the Government has achieved since 2019.

“When Article 370 was abrogated, they claimed it would end terrorism. But has it? Instead, terrorism has restarted, and they (BJP) are responsible for it. How dare they accuse us?” he said.

The NC chief also dismissed the BJP’s manifesto for the J&K Assembly election, which was released by Home Minister Amit Shah, calling it a “jumla” (empty promise). “They have nothing else to offer the people,” he stressed.

Abdullah was accompanied by his son, the party’s Vice President and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, along with senior and junior leaders at Sheikh’s grave in Hazratbal, along Dal Lake. All the leaders offered floral tribute to the founding leader and highlighted his contributions to the politics of J&K.

On the BJP’s focus on Jammu during the election campaign, Abdullah accused them of trying to instil fear among the people.

“BJP is trying to create fear among Hindus in Jammu, thinking it will secure their votes. But they need to realize that the Hindus have had enough; they have changed. First, the BJP did politics over Ram, and now they are trying to spread fear,” he remarked.

Abdullah said that although the BJP claims not to fear anyone, “they will do everything to defame the NC. But we will emerge victorious and work to change the destiny of the people of J&K.”

When asked about the Home Minister’s statement that only the Centre can restore J&K’s statehood, the NC Chief emphasized that the NC-Congress alliance will win and ensure the return of statehood.

He added that the NC opposes the vision of India that the BJP is trying to create, highlighting that Muslims have contributed equally to the country’s freedom.

“Amit Shah says a lot, but I want to tell him that we oppose the India they are trying to create. India belongs to everyone. We are not intruders, and we are not those who snatch mangalsutras. They are pointing fingers at Muslims, but they must remember that Muslims have made equal sacrifices for India’s freedom,” he stated.