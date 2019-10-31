Work to free bureaucracy, system from negative image: PM tells POs

GUJARAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the need to free bureaucracy and its system from the negative image that has become a ‘connotation’ of sorts for it.
Addressing probationary IAS officers here, he also gave them a formula of ‘one district, one problem and total solution’ ie to find out one prominent problem at a time and work on it alone till it is resolved completely.
He said that bureaucracy has a British regime period legacy attached with it, which should also be done away with. The whole thrust of administration should be on easing up the lives of people. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
