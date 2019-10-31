BJP’s Prabhat Jha new Chairman of Ethics Committee of RS

NEW DELHI: Prabhat Jha of BJP is the new Chairman of the Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha, replacing Narayan Lal Panchariya of BJP.

The Ethics Committee looks into conduct-related complaints against the members of the Upper House, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement here.

Prasanna Acharya of BJD has been nominated as the Chairman of the Committee on Petitions, in place of Prabhat Jha of BJP.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has reconstituted eight House Committees, effecting changes in the chairmanship of the Committees on Ethics and Petitions, besides replacing several members of various Committees. (AGENCIES)