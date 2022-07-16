Work for patient wellness, not just treatment: Dwivedi urges Medical Officers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: “We need a strong cadre of healthcare administrators for which we need to invest more in programmes on skill development, training and capacity building. As India emerges from being a developing nation to a developed one, it is important that our health sector evolves simultaneously”.

These remarks were made by Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi while inaugurating a five-day Management Development Programme for Medical Officers of Jammu division at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar here today.

The training programme is being conducted by Academy of Hospital Administration Jammu Chapter in association with Director Health Services Jammu.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the programme, the Principal Secretary highlighted that challenges in the health sector are evolving and the medical staff also needs to upgrade its technical and management skills. He called upon all those present to adopt technology with curiosity and to apply the learning in their routine work.

He also shared management tips with the officials and asked them to conduct routine audit of inventory, processes and equipment to ensure optimum utilisation of resources. He also delved upon the participants for use of technological interventions for time management, staff management and strengthening of systems.

“There is a need to work on developing strong public-relations to dispel hearsay, eliminate doubts of the public and for creating positive perception”, advised the Principal Secretary. “Aim to improve patient experience. Work for people’s wellness and not just treatment”, he urged upon Medical Officers.

The Principal Secretary also cautioned the health officials in view of rising number of Covid cases. He asked them to stay alert, promote Covid appropriate behaviour and ramp up testing.

Director Health Services (DHS), Jammu, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman on the occasion gave a PowerPoint presentation on novel initiatives of DHS-J. He briefed the participants on the Save Life Jammu initiative under which Emergency Rooms have been set at district, sub-division and CHC levels throughout the division. He shared details about progress on National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme in Jammu Division and informed about commencement of geriatric/ palliative care services in all districts and starting evening OPDs and special dental OPDs among other initiatives of the department.

During the programme, a self-learn book on healthcare management was also released and distributed among Medical Officers.

Among others, the programme was attended by Principal Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan; MD JKMSCL and Director Coordination New Medical Colleges, Dr Yashpal Sharma; Director AYUSH, Dr Mohan Singh; Medical Superintendent MCH Jammu, Dr Arun Sharma, other senior officers, large number of Medical Officers and other concerned officials of health department.