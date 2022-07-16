JKJA organises oath ceremony for newly enrolled Advocates

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy (JKJA) under the vision of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal; Members of Governing Committee, today organised ‘Oath Ceremony’ for newly enrolled advocates of Jammu Province who have been conferred with absolute certificates to practice law.

The newly enrolled Advocates were administered oath by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal in the presence of Shahzad Azeem, Director, Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy.

On the occasion, newly enrolled advocates took oath to uphold the values of the Constitution of India, follow the commandments enshrined in the Advocates Act and to follow the rules of ethics, conduct and behaviour in letter and spirit. Enrolment certificates were also distributed among Advocates from various districts of Jammu province.

In his ceremonial address, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, emphasised on the significant role played by Lawyers in the history and advised the young entrants at the Bar to imbibe the exceptional qualities of great Advocates and legal stalwarts who steered the Indian freedom movement and played a pivotal role in the polity of the country.

He stated that law is a noble calling and is about service and responsibility to serve and calls for finding real solutions to real problems with the satisfaction that justice has been served. He advised the young Advocates to discharge professional functions with utmost sincerity, commitment and dedication and emphasised that an Advocate must always be guided by highest standards of professional ethics in all pursuits of Justice and must commit the Oath taken to memory.

He also underscored the importance of doing pro-bono work for doing meaningful work for clients in need and developing legal skills. He encouraged the young advocates to utilize time effectively and efficiently with the judicious use of technology and set work targets and constantly imbibe knowledge from the experience of senior colleagues and develop habit of reading good books and watching online knowledge based content for enhancing knowledge.

In his address, Director Judicial Academy encouraged the advocates to uphold the values of the Constitution and faithfully discharge their duties. He described Advocates as active working partners with the judiciary who are enjoined with the extra-ordinary duty of always maintaining the dignity and sanctity of courts. He advised the newly enrolled advocates to inculcate and develop the skills of communication and management and adapt the latest technological trends and constant updation of knowledge to enhance productivity and efficiency.